(Adds Standard Chartered)
May 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company appointed Dan Miller as managing director, head
of equities sales trading for Hong Kong, China and ASEAN (the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Miller was most
recently with BNP Paribas Securities Asia, a unit of BNP Paribas
Group where he served as global head of execution
sales, Asia Pacific.
EBS
The currency trading platform appointed former Thomson
Reuters executive Paul Allmark as head of global
e-commerce, an important role in a market struggling with
falling volumes and a row over alleged manipulation of
benchmarks. ICAP-owned EBS, the major venue for trade by
banks and other major institutions in dollars, yen, euros and
Swiss francs, has seen volumes in its core currency trading
business collapse this year.
AL KHALIJI COMMERCIAL BANK
The chief executive of the Qatari lender resigned for
personal reasons, the bank said. Robin McCall would remain in
position until a replacement was found and the appointment
approved by Qatar's regulator, the lender said in the bourse
filing.
ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The new Milan-based unit of independent financial advisory
firm Rothschild Group hired eight employees from Morgan Stanley
. Among them, Paolo Lenzi and Gabriele D'Agosta join as
co-heads of private clients, Andrea Battilani as branch manager
and chief operating officer and Francesca Speroni as senior
client adviser.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm appointed Chris
Bellairs as partner within its financial services practice.
Bellairs comes from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he
led the insurance and investment management internal audit
advisory service, and acted as senior statutory auditor on a
number of external audits in the fund management sector.
DBS
The Singapore-based financial services group said Eng-Kwok
Seat Moey will succeed capital markets head Eric Ang, effective
June 1. Moey has been serving as deputy head of capital markets
since March last year.
BERENBERG
The Hamburg-based investment and private bank appointed Tony
Sofroniou as director in its London office. Sofroniou comes from
HSBC Holdings Plc.
SWISS RE CORPORATE SOLUTIONS
The unit of reinsurer Swiss Re AG appointed Jeff
Summerville as head of financial and professional services,
North America, effective Monday. Summerville worked most
recently with Endurance Specialty Holdings.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Asia-focused bank said ex-Vodafone executive
Andy Halford will become its new finance director in July.
Halford will join the bank in June, and take over from Richard
Meddings, who said in January he was leaving. Halford left
Vodafone in March after 15 years at the company, including the
last nine as finance director.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)