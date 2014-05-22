(Adds UBS, Wonga, Aberdeen Asset Management)
May 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE GROUP
The company said Duncan Niederauer, the chief executive of
NYSE Group, would leave earlier than expected due to the rapid
integration of the two companies. ICE completed its acquisition
of NYSE in late 2013. Niederauer would continue as president of
ICE until August, the company said. Thomas Farley, chief
operating officer of NYSE, would succeed Niederauer, taking the
title of president of NYSE, with immediate effect, ICE added.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The risk adviser, insurance and reinsurance broker appointed
Rafal Walkiewicz as managing director of its insurance
investment banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory.
Walkiewicz comes from Goldman Sachs, where he was in the
investment bank's financial institutions group for ten years.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA
The unit of asset manager Franklin Templeton Investments
hired two Australian fixed income specialists - Chris Siniakov
as managing director of fixed income and Andrew Canobi as
director of fixed income - at its Melbourne branch. Both
Siniakov and Canobi, who have worked together since 2001, come
from Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part of Deutsche Bank
AG.
GATEHOUSE BANK PLC
The London-based investment bank appointed Henry Thompson as
its chief executive. Thomson comes to Gatehouse after seventeen
years at another investment firm, which was involved in the
development of real estate, private equity, infrastructure and
venture capital investments across the globe.
EXOTIX PARTNERS
The London-based specialist merchant bank said that Ivan
Ritossa would join its board of directors as chairman. Ritossa
comes from Barclays Plc, where he served as a member of
the executive committee of Barclays Capital.
TSB BANK PLC
The British bank appointed Dame Sandra Dawson, Sandy Kinney
Pritchard, Stuart Sinclair and Polly Williams as non-executive
directors.
CAPITAL GROUP
The unit of investment firm Capital Group Cos hired Marielle
Garandet as a business development manager in its Geneva office.
Garandet comes from Allianz Global Investors, where she held
positions in London and Paris.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank's Wealth Management Americas unit said it had
hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch. Stephen Davis, who
managed about $500 million in client assets and generated
revenue of about $2.6 million while at Merrill Lynch, joined
UBS' Westlake Village, California office.
WONGA
The UK-based short-term lender said on Thursday that Chief
Executive Niall Wass will step down after just six months in the
job to take up a position with another company. Finance director
Tim Weller will become interim chief executive with immediate
effect.
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The British investment manager promoted Siddharth Dahiya to
a newly created position of head of emerging market corporate
debt. The company also said Paul Lukaszewski is joining the team
as an investment manager.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)