(Adds UBS, Wonga, Aberdeen Asset Management)

May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE GROUP

The company said Duncan Niederauer, the chief executive of NYSE Group, would leave earlier than expected due to the rapid integration of the two companies. ICE completed its acquisition of NYSE in late 2013. Niederauer would continue as president of ICE until August, the company said. Thomas Farley, chief operating officer of NYSE, would succeed Niederauer, taking the title of president of NYSE, with immediate effect, ICE added.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The risk adviser, insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Rafal Walkiewicz as managing director of its insurance investment banking division, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory. Walkiewicz comes from Goldman Sachs, where he was in the investment bank's financial institutions group for ten years.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA

The unit of asset manager Franklin Templeton Investments hired two Australian fixed income specialists - Chris Siniakov as managing director of fixed income and Andrew Canobi as director of fixed income - at its Melbourne branch. Both Siniakov and Canobi, who have worked together since 2001, come from Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG.

GATEHOUSE BANK PLC

The London-based investment bank appointed Henry Thompson as its chief executive. Thomson comes to Gatehouse after seventeen years at another investment firm, which was involved in the development of real estate, private equity, infrastructure and venture capital investments across the globe.

EXOTIX PARTNERS

The London-based specialist merchant bank said that Ivan Ritossa would join its board of directors as chairman. Ritossa comes from Barclays Plc, where he served as a member of the executive committee of Barclays Capital.

TSB BANK PLC

The British bank appointed Dame Sandra Dawson, Sandy Kinney Pritchard, Stuart Sinclair and Polly Williams as non-executive directors.

CAPITAL GROUP

The unit of investment firm Capital Group Cos hired Marielle Garandet as a business development manager in its Geneva office. Garandet comes from Allianz Global Investors, where she held positions in London and Paris.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank's Wealth Management Americas unit said it had hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch. Stephen Davis, who managed about $500 million in client assets and generated revenue of about $2.6 million while at Merrill Lynch, joined UBS' Westlake Village, California office.

WONGA

The UK-based short-term lender said on Thursday that Chief Executive Niall Wass will step down after just six months in the job to take up a position with another company. Finance director Tim Weller will become interim chief executive with immediate effect.

ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The British investment manager promoted Siddharth Dahiya to a newly created position of head of emerging market corporate debt. The company also said Paul Lukaszewski is joining the team as an investment manager.

(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)