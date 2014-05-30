FOREX-Dollar dips to 6-week low as Fed rate outlook continues to weigh
* Fed on track to raise rates twice more in 2017-Evans (Updates to U.S. market open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
May 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
THEMIS TRADING
The New Jersey-based brokerage that serves institutional investors appointed Mark Kepner as managing director - sales and trading. Kepner was most recently a senior member of the institutional sales trading desk at Instinet Llc.
PUBLIC INVESTMENT CORP
The chief executive of South Africa's government pension fund has resigned, the fund said on Friday, following three years at the helm of the continent's largest and most influential asset manager. The corporation has major stakes in some of South Africa's largest companies as well as other investments in sub-Saharan Africa. Under Masilela, the fund's assets under management grew to 1.6 trillion rand ($154 billion).
THE WORLD FEDERATION OF EXCHANGE
The trade association of publicly regulated exchanges announced it has appointed Nandini Sukumar as chief administrative officer. Sukumar joins the WFE from Bloomberg News, bringing 14 years of experience as a financial journalist specialising in market structure, exchanges and regulation. (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma)
* NY Fed credit-access survey shows 'discouraged' consumers rose over last 12 mths to 7.1 percent, highest level since mid-2014
SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's government plans levy a pension tax on rural workers to raise funds for the country's public pension system, Mansueto Almeida, Secretary for Economic Monitoring at the Finance Ministry, said at an event on Monday.