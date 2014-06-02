(Adds UBS, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Houlihan Lokey and Mitshubishi UFJ Securities)
June 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank named Mark Haefele as chief investment
officer of its flagship private bank, replacing Alexander
Friedman who is leaving the bank. Haefele previously reported to
Friedman, who joined UBS in 2011 and developed a unified
investing view for the Swiss bank's wealthy clients.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The U.S. bank has named Tim Waddell, a 28-year veteran of
rival UBS, as vice chairman of corporate and
investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA).
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment banking firm said Stephen Scherr will become
chief strategy officer at the start of 2015, replacing Andrew
Chisolm who will retire after nearly 30 years. Scherr has been
global head of Goldman's financing group within the investment
banking division since 2008.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The international investment bank said Jennifer Muller has
been appointed co-head of the firm's transaction opinions
practice alongside Chris Croft, who has been leading the
practice since 2010. Both Muller and Croft are managing
directors in the firm's financial advisory services business.
MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES HOLDINGS CO LTD
Geoffrey Coley has been appointed as international business
head by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.
Geoff joins the organization with over 30 years' experience in
financial services with majority of his career at Citigroup.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management arm of UK-based insurer Aviva
has recruited Susan Ebenston as new chief operating officer to
oversee technology, operations and performance. In a statement
on Monday, Aviva Investors said Ebenston joins from Westpac
Group in Australia where she was chief compliance officer.
Ebenston will report to the division's Chief Executive, Euan
Munro, who joined Aviva from rival Standard Life at the start of
2014 with a remit to boost performance.
AQUILINE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The private equity firm said it appointed Vincenzo La Ruffa
as financial technology specialist. Ruffa was managing director
and co-founder of Susquehanna Growth Equity. Previously, he held
positions at NGP Energy Technology Partners, EnerTech Capital,
and Deutsche Bank.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
The exchange said it had appointed former Espirito Santo
investment banker, John Millar, head of primary
markets. Millar will focus on generating initial public
offerings and report to Raffaele Jerusalmi, LSE's director of
capital markets and chief executive of Borsa Italiana, and
London Stock Exchange CEO Alexander Justham, the group said in a
statement.
BANK OF JAPAN
The Japanese central bank will reappoint Masayoshi Amamiya,
an architect of its quantitative easing, for a rare second term
as an executive director to oversee a division that determines
monetary policy options, people with direct knowledge of the
process said.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager hired Scott MacLean, Gerry Burke and Mike
Schnackenberg as sales managers in its UK wholesale and retail
team. The firm also added Harriet Chatfield to its sales support
team. Natixis said all four will report to Darren Pilbeam, head
of UK retail sales.
METRO BANK PLC
The UK-based bank appointed Sam Mackenzie-Carmichael as
commercial banking director for local authorities.
Mackenzie-Carmichael joins Metro Bank from independent treasury
advisory company Arlingclose, where she advised local
authorities on their debt and investment portfolios.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The UK-based pension consultant said it promoted Jonathan
Daykin, Paul Leandro and Simon Taylor to the position of
partners. With these promotions, the firm now has 62 partners in
total, Barnett said.
SL CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity fund said it was promoting Chief
Operating Officer Ian Harris to the position of partner. Harris
will continue to lead finance, operations and fund
administration teams and oversee the fund's third-party
relationships, SL Capital said. The fund also appointed David
Thompson as legal director.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)