T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC
The Baltimore-based asset manager said Brian Rogers will
step down as manager of its $30 billion Equity Income
fund in October 2015 and hand over the reins to John Linehan.
Rogers will remain the company's chief investment officer and
chairman of its board of directors, T. Rowe Price said.
TULLETT PREBON PLC
Terry Smith, chief executive of the London-based brokerage,
could leave the interdealer broker as early as the end of June,
a source familiar with situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The Abu Dhabi office of the financial services firm said it
has appointed Declan Hegarty as general manager. Declan joined
JPMorgan in 2012. His responsibilities in corporate banking will
remain unchanged, the company said.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of U.S. Bancorp named Ken Carraro vice
president, wealth management advisor for its private client
reserve of the bank in Portland.
JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The fund house has appointed Ross Teverson as head of
strategy, global emerging markets. In this newly created role,
Teverson will join Jupiter in November 2014 after a 15-year
career in Asian and emerging market equities at Standard Life
Investments, including seven years based in Hong Kong.
KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS (KBW)
The wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp
appointed Alessandro Santoni as managing director of its
European equity research team, effective July 15. Santoni will
oversee coverage of Italian, Greek and Austrian banks and also
KBW's emerging market bank research. He will be based in KBW's
London office and report to Fred Cannon, Global Director of
Research. Most recently, Santoni served as the head of strategy,
research and investor relations at Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena (BMPS).
THE U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE
The Federal Reserve has hired a former state insurance
commissioner to help it oversee non-bank financial firms that a
council of regulators identified for tougher scrutiny last year.
Thomas Sullivan, who led the Connecticut Insurance Department
from 2007 through 2010 and later worked at
PricewaterhouseCoopers, told Reuters he starts as a
senior adviser on June 9.
EURONEXT
The Pan-European exchange group, which is set to list on
three of its markets in the coming weeks, said it had hired Jos
Dijsselhof as chief operating officer. Dijsselhof, who was most
recently a general manager at Australia and New Zealand Bank
in Singapore, will join Euronext on July 1, provided
that regulators sign off on the appointment, Euronext said in a
statement on Tuesday.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based
investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Ahmed Badr as head of
Middle East and North Africa equities. Badr joins Renaissance
from Credit Suisse, where he headed the MENA equities
franchise in Dubai and Riyadh.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT
The UK-based institutional asset manager appointed Svein
Floden as head of business development for liquid alternatives
in the Americas. Floden joins from Deutsche Bank Asset and
Wealth Management, where he was most recently the head of hedge
fund sales and marketing for wealth management Americas and
director of institutional alternatives distribution for Latin
America.
ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
The company said it appointed Raheel Altaf as a fund
manager. Artemis said Altaf would work alongside Philip
Wolstencroft and Peter Saacke, managing the three funds that
they run - Artemis Capital, European Growth and Global Growth.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management business of State Street Corp
named James MacNevin as head of its intermediary business group
- Asia Pacific. State Street Global also said MacNevin would
continue in his role as chief operating officer, Asia Pacific
and report to Lochiel Crafter and Jim Ross.
