(Adds Alvarez & Marsal Asset Management, ITG, Easterly Capital)
June 4 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL ASSET MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC
The newly created division of Alvarez & Marsal Holdings LLC
has appointed Todd Slotkin as managing director and global head.
Alvarez & Marsal managing director Elizabeth LaPuma will join
Slotkin to build the asset management services business.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The execution and research broker announced that Timothy
Reilly will join the firm as a managing director based in New
York. Reilly, who joins ITG from Citigroup Global Markets, will
take up the role of head of electronic sales in late August,
responsible for U.S. sales across the electronic brokerage,
platforms and analytics product groups.
EASTERLY CAPITAL
David Cody, a former partner at Fortress Investment Group,
and Avshalom Kalichstein, a former managing director at J.C.
Flowers & Co, have joined the private investment firm that was
founded by former Affiliated Managers Group Chief
Financial Officer Darrell Crate. Cody and Kalichstein will focus
on new asset opportunities for institutional investors.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Switzerland-based financial services company appointed
Lone Fønss Schrøder as a senior advisor to the Nordic Region,
effective immediately. Schrøder will oversee the bank's key
client relationships and help expand the Credit Suisse
franchise.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has named Martin Haythorne and Che Ning Liu as
co-heads of banking for Asia Pacific, according to an internal
memo, taking on roles that involve managing the bank's
relationships with top clients in the region. Haythorne and Liu
will take over on Sept. 1 the role previously held by Russell
Julius, who is transferring to London, according to the internal
memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
BCS FINANCIAL GROUP
The Russian asset manager appointed Vladimir Tikhomirov as
its new chief economist. Tikhomirov joins BCS from Otkritie
Financial Corp where he has worked as chief economist since
2010.
ALIXPARTNERS
The business advisory firm said it appointed Lian Hoon Lim
as managing director to its enterprise improvement group.
Previously, Lim worked at Singapore-based global
container-shipper and logistics company Neptune Orient Lines Ltd
as senior vice president of group strategy and
planning.
U.S. CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC
In a big gain for a regional Texas firm, 3-year-old U.S.
Capital Advisors hired five brokers over the last two weeks from
UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas and JPMorgan Chase
& Co, who together managed a combined $500 million in
client assets. The four-person team from UBS, led by Todd
Lavergne, officially started Tuesday, May 27, while Amanda Ton,
previously of J.P. Morgan Securities, began May 19.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)