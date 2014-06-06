(Adds Warsaw Stock Exchange)

June 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

Poland's deputy treasury minister, former investment banker Pawel Tamborski, has stepped down to become the new chief executive of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the ministry said on Friday.

BNP PARIBAS

New York's banking regulator has asked one of the bank's chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement involving sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the matter. BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel is among more than a dozen employees targeted by banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, the person said.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank hired former Credit Suisse banker Neil Carragher as vice chairman of its financial institutions group in the Americas. Carragher specializes in advising banks and will join in the autumn, UBS said in a memo to staff.

KPMG

The company, which provides audit, tax, and advisory services, appointed Julie Patterson to its European investment management practise. Patterson will join as a director to work alongside Charles Muller in KPMG's EMA financial services regulatory center of excellence.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

David Azema, the head of French state holding company APE, could be candidate to head the French arm of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, French daily Les Figaro said on Friday. "According to several sources, David Azema should finally be tempted to head Bank of America Merrill Lynch in France," the paper said.

The commercial and corporate banking and markets adviser also hired a team of two financial advisers, who cater to high net worth clients, from Barclays Capital, a spokeswoman announced on Thursday. James Clarke and Philip Weyhe, who primarily advise individuals with more than $5 million in assets, started at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's New York office on May 22.

BARCLAYS PLC

Roger Jones, the former head of commodities at the UK bank, has left Mercuria two years after joining the Swiss trading house, an industry publication reported on Thursday. Jones, one of the first senior commodity executives to jump from an investment bank to a trading house, had been head of non-oil operations at Mercuria. Further details of his departure, reported by SparkSpread.com, were not immediately available. The company did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC

The wealth management firm hired former Merrill Lynch executive Chris Dupuy to head a group tasked with luring financial adviser teams away from big brokerages, like his former employer, to go independent. Chris Dupuy is the co-president, along with Richard Gill, of Focus Connections in New York, a division that helps brokers set up independent practices as registered investment advisers (RIA). He will be based in San Francisco.

BANCO PINE SA

The Brazil-based bank named former Itau BBA dealmaker Alexandre Aoude as chief operating officer, in a move aimed at strengthening the management of the Brazilian mid-sized lender. Aoude, who was previously global head of fixed income at Itau BBA between March 2008 and November last year, replaces Norberto Zaiet, who will become chief financial officer, according to a statement that Pine sent to Reuters. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)