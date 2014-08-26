Aug 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HYPO ALPE ADRIA BANK INTERNATIONAL

The nationalized Austrian lender named on Tuesday veteran German banker Rainer Jakubowski as its chief risk officer, a significant role as it winds down billions of euros in assets.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The bank's wealth management division named Joel Goh as managing director and co-head of brokerage and futures in North Asia. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)