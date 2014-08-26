Aug 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HYPO ALPE ADRIA BANK INTERNATIONAL
The nationalized Austrian lender named on Tuesday veteran
German banker Rainer Jakubowski as its chief risk officer, a
significant role as it winds down billions of euros in assets.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank's wealth management division named Joel Goh as
managing director and co-head of brokerage and futures in North
Asia.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)