UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
Aug 27 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank named Andres de Goyeneche as the chief country officer for Chile, effective immediately. He will lead all its businesses in the country, the bank said. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Monday to brush an 11-day high as the yen remained on the defensive, although a wait-and-see mood ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting curbed the market's advance.
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport