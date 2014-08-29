Aug 29 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank's head of research for Greater China, Stephen
Green, will leave the bank on Friday, according to a message
from him seen by Reuters.
Green declined to comment, but a spokeswoman for Standard
Chartered in Hong Kong confirmed he is leaving the company.
KMPG LLP
KMPG LLP, a global network of professional firms providing
audit, tax and advisory services, named Stefan Pfister the new
chief executive officer in Switzerland, effective from Oct. 1.
Pfister replaces Roger Neininger, who was elected as
chairperson of the board of directors.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)