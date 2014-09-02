(Adds Threadneedle Investments, Alvarez & Marsal)
THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc
appointed Maya Bhandari investment strategist to its
multi-asset allocation team.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The business management adviser said it appointed Senthil
Alagar a managing director to its restructuring and turnaround
team in London.
GAM HOLDING AG
The Swiss money manager said Chief Executive David Solo was
stepping down and UBS AG's former investment head,
Alexander Friedman, would replace him.
AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP BSC
The Bahrain-based Islamic banking group appointed Mohammed
El-Qaq a senior vice president and head of its commercial
banking department.
ABN AMRO
The Dutch bank said on Monday it appointed Hans Hanegraaf
country executive of ABN AMRO Singapore and head of private
banking in Asia and the Middle East.
SILVER TIME PARTNERS
The Paris-based hedge fund said Romain Stephan was joining
the company from Citigroup Inc as founding partner and
chief marketing officer.
