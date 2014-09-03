(Adds Lazard, RBC Capital, Willis North America, Goldbridge)
Sept 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAZARD LTD
The financial adviser and asset manager named Richard Hoyle
as a managing director of financial advisory.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of
Canada said it made several appointments to its newly
created European equity telecom research and specialist sales
team, as well as to its consumer team.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group
Holdings Plc said it appointed Cait Levy healthcare
practice leader of Willis of Greater Philadelphia, effective
immediately.
GOLDBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP
The asset manager appointed Neal Kutner as head of business
development.
BARCLAYS SECURITIES JAPAN LTD
The unit of Barclays Plc said it appointed Kazunori
Ito technology analyst in its Japan equity research team.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
appointed David Lis as chief investment officer for equities and
multi-assets.
CARMIGNAC GROUP
The European asset management firm said it hired Fabian
Herzog as a business development manager in its Switzerland
team.
SAXO CAPITAL MARKETS UK LTD
The UK subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S appointed Anthony
Belchambers a non-executive director.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)