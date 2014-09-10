(Adds Bank of America, Great-West Financial, Jardine Lloyd and)
Sept 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank's two top trading executives have departed as it
gets ready to eliminate fixed-income and equities jobs
worldwide, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
GREAT-WEST FINANCIAL
The insurer, a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc,
named Edmund Murphy III as president of its retirement services
organization.
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
The insurance broker named Jim Pierce chairman of its new
JLT Specialty Insurance Services Inc in the United States.
FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC
Goldman Sachs Group's global head of gaming
investment banking has recently joined Fortress to lead its
gaming and leisure investment business for its credit funds,
according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
J.C. FLOWERS & CO LLC
David Moffitt, one of the founders of hedge fund Mead Park
Management, will join the private equity firm J.C. Flowers,
according to a memo obtained by the New York Times.
BRIDGES VENTURES LLP
The specialist fund manager said it appointed James Hurrell
investment manager to its sustainable growth funds team. Hurrell
comes from ISIS Equity Partners.
NORTHLAND CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The London-based investment bank said it appointed Patrick
Claridge its chief executive with immediate effect.
VTB CAPITAL
Damian Chunilal has resigned as Asia CEO of the bank after
more than two years as the Russian investment bank's top
executive in the region.
MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD
The company said it appointed Scott Paul as managing
director and head of Pan Asian fixed income sales in Hong Kong.
AVIVA ASIA
The company said it named Yu Ning as president of
Aviva-COFCO Life Insurance, effective immediately.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)