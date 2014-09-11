Sept 11 The following financial services
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO
Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc's private banking and
wealth management unit appointed two private bankers at its
Exeter office. The company named Chris Reah as senior private
banker and Matthew Elliott as private banker, effective
immediately.
ROCKEFELLER & CO INC
The wealth management service provider named Charles
Willauer as a senior vice president.
TA ASSOCIATES ADVISORY PVT LTD
The private equity firm said it appointed Naresh Patwari as
director in its Mumbai office in India. Patwari joined the
company on Sept. 1, from ICICI Venture.
