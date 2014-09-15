(Adds HSBC Holdings', FM Global, Marathon, Lazard Middle
Market, Strategic Insight, Amundi Smith Breeden, Carlyle and
U.S. Bank)
Sept 15 The following financial services
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Walid Khoury, chief executive of the bank's investment
banking business in Saudi Arabia, has left, a spokesman said.
FM GLOBAL
The commercial and industrial property insurer promoted two
senior employees, effective Oct. 1.
U.S. BANK
The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, said it
appointed four people for its private client reserve in Chicago.
MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT
The hedge fund said it was beefing up its emerging markets
team with two new hires, including Diego Gradowczyk as co-head
of emerging markets.
LAZARD MIDDLE MARKET
The financial adviser, a unit of Lazard Ltd,
appointed two managing directors as it expands coverage in the
industrial and energy specialty sectors.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The asset management firm said it appointed Michael Hart
managing director and president of Carlyle GMS Finance Inc and
NF Investment Corp.
AMUNDI SMITH BREEDEN
The U.S. fixed income management unit of asset management
company Amundi appointed Kenneth Monaghan head of its
international high-yield bond management team.
STRATEGIC INSIGHT
The industry research and business intelligence provider
said it named Shiv Taneja senior managing director of global
research, to spearhead the expansion of the company's services
to the mutual fund industry.
UBS
The bank poached dealmaker Ian Carnegie-Brown from rival
Credit Suisse to lead its consumer and retail team in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The company hired Morgan Stanley's Chairman of China
investment banking, Alex To, in a similar role, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
REDSHAW ADVISORS
Barclays's former lead carbon trader, Tom Lord, has
joined Redshaw Advisors, a carbon trading advisory firm started
this year by Louis Redshaw, who was head of the Barclays carbon
trading desk between 2004 and early 2013.
KNIEP
KNIEP, which offers data management, reporting, and
dissemination services to fund managers, said it appointed
Jackie Dunne as its global head of relationship management.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENT
The investment manager said it appointed James Millard as
investment director to its MyFolio fund solutions team. Millard
joins from Old Mutual Wealth.
GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS LLC
The global investment and advisory firm said it appointed
Gerald Donini as senior managing director.
UNIVERSITIES SUPERANNUATION SCHEME LTD
The British pension fund services provider said it appointed
Jennifer Halliday as chief financial officer.
COMGEST SA
The asset management group said it appointed Gary Pinge and
Alba Bellakhdar as analysts to expand its global emerging market
team.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The property investment manager appointed James Charlesworth
as assistant portfolio manager to its UK investment team.
Charlesworth joins from HSBC.
RWC PARTNERS LTD
The investment manager said it appointed Annabel Faulkner as
head of marketing. Faulkner joins from Pioneer Investments.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager appointed Henriette Bergh as head of
Europe product and manager solutions, excluding the UK.
