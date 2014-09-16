(Adds Evercore, Ernst & Young and Mizuho Securities)

Sept 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EVERCORE PARTNERS

The U.S. boutique investment bank has hired dealmaker Denis Bovin as a senior adviser focusing on technology, aerospace and defense, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The auditing firm named Scott Mackay a partner in its national tax department in Washington DC.

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA

The investment bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , appointed Matthew DeSalvo as executive managing director and head of its equity division.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Charles Pisoni financial adviser to its Scottsdale office.

ENEFRO

A senior JPMorgan Chase & Co coal trader in Singapore, Henry Liew, has left to head up commodities trading firm Enerfo's energy and coal business.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The company said it had appointed Susan Yuen, a former executive of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, to head its Asia business.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fixed income and alternative investments management firm has hired the former head of emerging markets strategy at Citigroup Inc, Wike Groenenberg, for a new role as alternatives strategy director for its macro fund. BlueBay is owned by Royal Bank of Canada.

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

The Australian company appointed June Fu as general manager of its Shanghai branch and head of multinational corporations, China. Fu joins from Bank of Nova Scotia.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The bank said it appointed Rohit Sawhney as head of global transaction services for Asia Pacific, with immediate effect.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank appointed Kristina Kazarian as a director and lead research analyst within its markets division.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company said it appointed Jon Dadswell as business development director to strengthen its coverage in the UK institutional market. Dadswell joins from Kames.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT

The institutional arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co appointed Michael Clements as head of European equities. Clements comes after six years with Franklin Templeton.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The company named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong division and David Raccat as head of market and financing services for the Asia Pacific region.

POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC

The specialist investment manager said it appointed Nick Davis to head its new European income franchise.

NORTHLAND CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The London-based investment bank said it appointed Gerald Beaney as head of corporate finance with immediate effect. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.co)