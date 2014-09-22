BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
Sept 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said it appointed Tracey Brophy Warson as its head in North America.
TRIAGO
The private placement agent said it appointed Virginie Bourel as partner and head of strategic advisory in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
The private equity firm said it appointed Borja Arteaga as senior managing director to head its restructuring and M&A advisory in the Iberian Peninsula.
BESSEMER TRUST
The private wealth management and investment advisory firm appointed Joseph Tanious principal and investment strategist in its Los Angeles office.
EY
The audit firm appointed Andrea Guerzoni as its transaction advisory services leader for the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region, effective immediately.
BROOKS MACDONALD
Investment manager Brooks Macdonald Asset Management Ltd said it appointed Keith Scott as business development manager.
NAPF
The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) said it appointed Mike Weston chief executive of the Pensions Infrastructure Platform Ltd, effective immediately.
DEUTSCHE AWM
Investment manager Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management said it appointed Astrid Manroth as managing director and head of environment and social capital within the sustainable investments platform of alternatives and real assets in Europe.
BTG PACTUAL
BTG Pactual has hired William Royan to set up an equities business within the bank's international asset management arm in London, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
