(Corrects Deutsche Bank AG new appointee's last name to
"Camara" from "Camera")
Sept 23 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank announced three appointments in its retail client
business.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Germany's largest bank said it appointed Citigroup Inc
executive Lilian Camara as head of client development for
multinational corporates, Latin America.
ROYAL LONDON
The UK mutual life and pensions company said it appointed
Debbie Kennedy head of protection proposition design in its
intermediary division, effective Sept. 29.
BRAVURA SOLUTIONS
The Sydney-based provider of transfer agency and wealth
management services said global director of strategy Darren
Stevens will assume the additional role of director, product
management and strategy for global wealth management.
ADAM & CO
The Scottish private bank appointed four people to its
Aberdeen office.
SECURIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES
The brokerage arm of Minnesota-based Securian Financial
Group Inc said it promoted Jeffrey McGrath to director of its
investment resource group.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS US
The auditor said it appointed Rich Koenenn as a tax partner
in the Greater Atlanta market.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP
Private equity firm Advent International Corp said it had
appointed Procter & Gamble Co executive Werner Geissler
as an operating partner, effective from Jan. 1.
RCS CAPITAL CORP
The investment firm said it appointed President Michael Weil
as its chief executive, effective immediately.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The investment firm said that fund manager Ashton Bradbury
would retire at the end of the year.
RMB MORGAN STANLEY LTD
The joint venture between Morgan Stanley International
Holdings Inc and RMB Investment & Advisory (Pty) Ltd said it had
appointed deputy chief executive Matthew Rattray as its CEO,
effective October-end.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)