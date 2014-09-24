(Adds Pamplona, TowerBrook Capital and Willis North America)
PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP
The investment manager said it appointed Bill Pruellage as a
partner.
TOWERBROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LP
The investment firm appointed Tom Marano to its management
advisory board.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The company, a unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc,
appointed Kevin Bur as vice president of Willis of Greater
Kansas, effective immediately.
BLACKROCK INC
The company said it appointed Steven Rust head of global
consultant relations for Asia, ex-Japan. Rust will be based in
Hong Kong and will deal with the management of consultant
relations in the region and also work with global investment
consultants in the United States, the UK and continental Europe.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The biggest U.S. bank by assets said it had appointed
Deutsche Bank AG executive Mustafa Bagriacik senior
country officer for Turkey and Azerbaijan, effective Oct. 1.
BLACKSTONE ADVISORY PARTNERS
The company has hired former Citigroup banker Nick
Tansley to head its European industrials division, the private
equity firm said on Wednesday, as its builds up its global
industrials franchise.
SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING (SG CIB)
Societe Generale said it appointed Andy Liu head of debt
capital markets (DCM) for China. Liu, who will be based in Hong
Kong, joins from ICBC International, where he was head of debt
capital markets in Hong Kong.
COWEN GROUP INC
The company promoted Jeffrey Solomon, chief executive of
Cowen and Co, to president of Cowen Group. Solomon, who has been
a board member since December 2011, will retain the title of CEO
of Cowen and Co and will continue to oversee its businesses,
including investment banking, sales, trading and research.
SCHRODER PROPERTY
The unit of asset management company Schroders Plc
said it appointed Jon Consolo and Ryan Bennett property analysts
within its Schroders global property securities team.
