BEAZLEY GROUP LTD
The leading provider of data breach response insurance, has
appointed Joel Fehrman and Charles Pruzinsky as underwriters.
VOLKSBANKEN AG
The part-nationalised Austrian lender has picked former
central bank governor Klaus Liebscher as chairman, it said,
tapping a politically connected insider to help it navigate
potentially stormy weather ahead.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Germany's flagship bank, which has been building out its
exchange-traded products business in the United States, said it
hired four new regional vice-presidents on the U.S. East Coast.
ZURICH LIFE SINGAPORE
The company, a part of Zurich Insurance Group,
said it appointed Jamie McNish to the newly created role of
chief sales officer, effective Dec. 15.
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
The Scotland-based investment manager said it appointed
Peter Michaelis as head of equities.
