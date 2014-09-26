Sept 26 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
The company said it appointed James Beddall co-head of
international sales.
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS (LOIM)
The Geneva-based company appointed Andrea Argenti country
head for Italy, effective December.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The custody bank named Lesley Hodgson as senior director of
its Global Family and Private Investment Offices (GFO) group in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
JANUS CAPITAL GROUP
Bill Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned
investors, is leaving Pimco, the investment firm he founded and
with which his name has been effectively synonymous, for rival
asset management firm Janus Capital Group, Janus said.
UNICREDIT SpA
Italy's UniCredit has reassigned its European
emissions analyst, Kathrin Goretzki, to a forex strategy role,
leaving the bank without research coverage of the EU carbon
market.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
Australia's top investment bank said it appointed Dipesh
Patel as head of cash equities, Europe, effective Dec. 1.
NEWEDGE FINANCIAL INC
Newedge, a derivatives broker owned by Societe Generale
, appointed Jamie Gavin as head of institutional OTC
clearing sales, UK.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)