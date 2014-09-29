(Adds Exotix, Rathbone Brothers, Schroders, Angelo Garden and
Stanhope Capital)
Sept 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
The UK wealth manager appointed Andrew Clark, effective
immediately, in a newly created role giving him charge of growth
in its super high net worth client business.
SCHRODERS PLC
The London-based asset management company appointed two
university professors as senior advisers in its multi-asset
unit.
ANGELO GORDON & CO LP
The U.S. alternative investment firm appointed Madison
Capital Funding LLC co-founders Chris Williams and Trevor Clark
to its newly established middle-market direct lending business.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The global investment company said it appointed Bruce Bossom
and William Hill to its newly created real estate advisory
board.
EXOTIX PARTNERS
The investment bank, which specializes in frontier markets,
said it appointed Fabrizio Ferrero head of investment banking
for its EMEA region.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co
, appointed David Stubbs as global market strategist
within the Global Market Insights Strategy team.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm said it appointed Nigel Churton
international senior adviser in its global risk and
investigations practice (GRIP).
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)