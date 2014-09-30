(Adds Alcentra, Rothschild and Nomura)
Sept 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ALCENTRA LTD
BNY Mellon's sub-investment grade credit asset manager
appointed Andrew Golding and Amir Eilon as non-executive board
members, effective Sept. 17.
ROTHSCHILD
Financial advisory services provider said it named Trevor
Manuel senior adviser to the group worldwide and deputy chairman
of Rothschild in South Africa, effective Wednesday.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japanese financial services company said it appointed
Massimo Labella and Babita Ittoo in its prime finance division.
AMERICAN EXPRESS CO
The New York-based financial services provider appointed
Neal Sample president of enterprise growth, effective
immediately.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Robert Chambers has joined Credit Agricole as an assistant
director on the syndicate desk covering financial institutions.
CME GROUP INC
The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade has
appointed three people to key positions to expand its
international business.
ALDERMORE BANK PLC
The UK-based retail bank said it appointed Danuta Gray
senior independent director and a non-executive director on its
board.
DUNEDIN LLP
The UK-based private equity firm appointed Lorna Eltringham
investor relations manager and Jessica Hardy an analyst.
NEWOAK
The financial and litigation consultancy provider named
Triet Nguyen managing director of its corporate and municipal
credit solutions group.
BROWN SHIPLEY & CO LTD
The UK-based private bank appointed Roger Clark head of
wealth management.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore)