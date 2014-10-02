(Adds StormHarbour, Invesco Powershares, RPMI, AIC, Pamplona
Capital and Blackstone)
Oct 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday.
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
The world's largest alternative asset manager appointed
Giovanni Cutaia senior managing director and chief operating
officer of asset management in its real estate group.
STORMHARBOUR JAPAN LTD
The unit of independent global markets and financial
advisory firm StormHarbour appointed Yoshifumi Watanabe as chief
executive.
INVESCO POWERSHARES
The boutique investment firm, a part of Invesco Ltd,
appointed Nicolas Samaran as head of product development for
Europe, Middle East and Africa.
RPMI
The British company, which does investment management for
the trustee of the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Karl
Sternberg to the board of its investment arm, Railpen
Investments.
ASSOCIATION OF INVESTMENT COS (AIC)
The UK trade body for closed-ended investment companies said
its board had elected Peter Arthur as chairman, effective
January.
PAMPLONA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The London-based investment manager said it had appointed
Jeffrey Kirt as a partner as it continues to strengthen its U.S.
private equity presence.
INVESTMENT SYNERGY GROUP GMBH (ISG)
The Germany-based energy trading firm has expanded its
emissions trading desk with the hiring of ex-ABN AMRO carbon
trader Peter de Waal.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The company said it appointed Richard Pattle as vice
chairman of its private banking clients division.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT (DEUTSCHE AWM)
The unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG said
it hired four client advisers in its wealth management business
in the UK.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bangalore)