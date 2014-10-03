(Adds U.S. Bank)
U.S. BANK
The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp USB.N, said it
appointed Myles McHale as a wealth management adviser managing
director for the private client reserve in Naples, Florida.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
said it appointed Helima Croft a managing director and chief
commodities strategist.
SCIO CAPITAL LLC
The London-based structured credit fund manager said it
appointed two new directors. Barry Lucassen joined SCIO's
portfolio management team and Eriko Aron joined the risk
management team.
NEWSMITH LLP
The London-based specialist asset management firm said it
appointed Charles Hopkinson Woolley head of alternatives and
product.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Paolo Scaroni, the former CEO of Italian oil major Eni
, has resigned as independent board member of Italy's
biggest insurance group Assicurazioni Generali, the insurer said
on Thursday.
