Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. BANK

The wealth manager, a unit of U.S. Bancorp USB.N, said it appointed Myles McHale as a wealth management adviser managing director for the private client reserve in Naples, Florida.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada said it appointed Helima Croft a managing director and chief commodities strategist.

SCIO CAPITAL LLC

The London-based structured credit fund manager said it appointed two new directors. Barry Lucassen joined SCIO's portfolio management team and Eriko Aron joined the risk management team.

NEWSMITH LLP

The London-based specialist asset management firm said it appointed Charles Hopkinson Woolley head of alternatives and product.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Paolo Scaroni, the former CEO of Italian oil major Eni , has resigned as independent board member of Italy's biggest insurance group Assicurazioni Generali, the insurer said on Thursday. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)