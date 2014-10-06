(Adds Old Mutual Global Investors, Macquarie Capital, CI
Investments, Willis North America)
Oct 6 The following financial services industry
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings
announced the appointment of Charles Storm as vice president,
property and casualty at Willis of Tampa.
CI INVESTMENTS INC
The Canadian investment company named Robert Lyon senior
vice president of portfolio management in its Signature Global
Asset Management team, effective before Jan. 1.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The investment and capital markets unit of Macquarie Group
appointed Larry Handen a senior managing director in
its U.S. Principal Transactions Group.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management company, a unit of Old Mutual Global,
appointed Ian Ormiston fund manager in its newly created
European Smaller Companies Fund.
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC
The credit investment and private equity firm appointed Jay
Wintrob its chief executive, effective Nov. 1.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The global property investment manager said it appointed
Julian Symons as director of development, further strengthening
its residential team.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The global investment manager appointed Jeremy Allcock head
of infrastructure debt.
FINISTERRE CAPITAL
The emerging markets fund manager appointed Christopher Buck
head of credit research.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The French bank appointed Alex Chang managing director and
head of its Taiwan business.
FTI CONSULTING INC
The business advisory firm named Richard Baxter as a senior
managing director and head of indirect taxation in its European
Tax Advisory practice.
THE BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ (BTMU)
The bank said it had promoted Masato Miyachi to chief
executive for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it
seeks to boost its presence in the region.
FALCON PRIVATE BANK
The bank appointed Erich Pfister global head of private
banking, effective Jan. 1.
