Oct 6

Oct 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings announced the appointment of Charles Storm as vice president, property and casualty at Willis of Tampa.

CI INVESTMENTS INC

The Canadian investment company named Robert Lyon senior vice president of portfolio management in its Signature Global Asset Management team, effective before Jan. 1.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The investment and capital markets unit of Macquarie Group appointed Larry Handen a senior managing director in its U.S. Principal Transactions Group.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management company, a unit of Old Mutual Global, appointed Ian Ormiston fund manager in its newly created European Smaller Companies Fund.

OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC

The credit investment and private equity firm appointed Jay Wintrob its chief executive, effective Nov. 1.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The global property investment manager said it appointed Julian Symons as director of development, further strengthening its residential team.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The global investment manager appointed Jeremy Allcock head of infrastructure debt.

FINISTERRE CAPITAL

The emerging markets fund manager appointed Christopher Buck head of credit research.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The French bank appointed Alex Chang managing director and head of its Taiwan business.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm named Richard Baxter as a senior managing director and head of indirect taxation in its European Tax Advisory practice.

THE BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ (BTMU)

The bank said it had promoted Masato Miyachi to chief executive for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it seeks to boost its presence in the region.

FALCON PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed Erich Pfister global head of private banking, effective Jan. 1.