DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank is set to hire Elizabeth Ford from Goldman Sachs
Group as its new head of compliance in the Americas
region, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal
memo by the German bank.
WARBURG PINCUS
The private equity firm said it appointed David Kirchhoff,
Philip Gioia and Richard Hassett as executives-in-residence to
explore investment opportunities in the healthcare industry.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of Willis Group Holdings said it appointed
Brian Parsons national partner and chief executive of Willis
Canada.
CHERTOFF GROUP
The advisory firm appointed Chris Bronk, Rupert
Herbert-Burns, Robert Day, John Sano, Gerry Sleefe and Teri
Takai as senior advisers.
REYL GROUP
The Swiss banking company said it appointed Teofilo Masera
managing director of its corporate advisory and structuring
division in London.
J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
The UK-based investment management firm appointed Bogdan
Popescu as director of European sales, where he will cover
French-speaking Europe.
SOVEREIGN LAND
The UK-based asset management company hired Luke Winstanley
as a senior analyst.
JERSEY FINANCE
The international finance company said it appointed Yumei
Zhang director of business development in its Hong Kong office
to increase its presence in the Greater China region.
CAVENDISH CORPORATE FINANCE LLP
The UK-based advisory firm promoted Anya Cummins to partner
and appointed three new executives.
TWELVE CAPITAL
The independent investment manager said Chairman and Chief
Investment Officer Ursa Ramseier would relocate from Zurich to
lead its newly opened office in London.
SOCIETE GENERALE SECURITIES SERVICES
The arm of French financial services group Societe Generale
said it had appointed Pascal Jacquemin as its country
head for Germany and chief executive of Societe Generale
Securities Services Deutschland KAG.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The British banking giant hired four analysts to its
consumer and industrial equity research teams in Hong Kong and
Korea.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's biggest money manager named Edward Bang as head
of multi-asset strategies Asia Pacific, hiring him from UBS
Global Asset Management.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The company made two appointments in its European metals and
mining group. Rod Beddows joins as a senior advisor, while Maria
Perez-Corral joins as a vice president.
OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS LTD
The asset management division of Old Mutual Wealth, which is
part of Old Mutual Plc, appointed Ian Ormiston as
manager in its European smaller companies fund.
RSA
The insurance company said it had appointed William
McDonnell as group chief risk officer with effect from Dec. 1,
2014.
BATTERY EAST
Duncan Niederauer, former chief executive of the New York
Stock Exchange, has joined startup brokerage Battery East as a
managing director.
MFS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset manager said it hired Madeline Forrester from AXA
Investment Managers to head its institutional business in UK,
effective Oct. 1.
