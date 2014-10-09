Oct 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The New York-based investment firm announced its expansion in Canada with the appointment of Sarah Butcher as vice president.

TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LLC

The private equity firm specializing in consumer products companies, said its general partner and managing director Alexander Panos was leaving the firm.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment manager set up a direct lending platform in Europe with the appointment of managing director Stephan Caron.

ONEX CREDIT PARTNERS

The exclusive credit investing arm of Onex Corp established a European presence with the hire of Stephen Baker from CQS, the company said.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The U.S. bank hired Majed al-Mesmari from Rothschild to head its investment banking coverage for the United Arab Emirates.

CREDIT SUISSE

Dirk Hentschel has joined Credit Suisse as a director in charge of loan syndication for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa financing in the Emerging Markets Group.

INVESTCORP BANK BSC

The Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said its executive chairman and chief executive, Nemir Kirdar, would retire next June after more than 30 years leading the firm he helped to set up.

AGILITAS PARTNERS LLP

The pan-European mid-market private equity firm said it hired Kevin Iermiin from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an investment executive.

BROOKS MACDONALD FUNDS LTD

The fund management arm of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc hired Kevin Addison from as head of sales. Addison from SEI Investments Co. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)