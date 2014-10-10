Oct 10 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NOBLE GROUP LTD
The Asian commodity trader's global cocoa trading chief has
left the Hong Kong-based commodity merchant, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, the latest sign
of a shake-up after China's COFCO bought a stake in the company
in April.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The financial services company announced the appointment of
four commercial banking leaders as part of its attempts to
improve the credit experience for its customers.
FOUR CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
The investment management firm said it hired Adour
Sarkissian from ING to establish a North American
equity offering.
CITIGROUP INC
The company hired Garo Torossian to head up its RMBS
distribution business from RBS where he covered asset-backed
security sales, according to market sources.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The company has hired Allen Appen from UK rival Barclays
to head its financial institutions capital and
asset-backed solutions business, reporting to head of capital
markets James Garvey.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA has
appointed Susan Gostick as the head of its pension fund segment
for its institutional business line.
BANKINVEST
The Danish asset manager said it has appointed Lars Bo
Bertram as its new chief executive with effect from Jan. 1.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bangalore)