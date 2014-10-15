(Adds Deutsche Bank, Wonga Group, BNP Paribas, Citigroup)

Oct 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank's Asset & Wealth Management division said it hired another private banker away from JPMorgan Chase & Co, the fourth to move to the German bank's wealth management arm in the Americas since June. Dessy Arteaga will join Deutsche Asset's New York office in January 2015 as a managing director and senior private banker working with Deutsche's ultra high net worth clients who are in Mexico.

WONGA GROUP LTD

British payday lender Wonga is hiring another former employee of RSA Insurance Group Plc in an attempt to repair its damaged reputation, Sky News said. It said Paul Miles, now chief financial officer of Capquest, would join Wonga to take on the same role.

BCS FINANCIAL GROUP

The financial services provider named Tim Bevan chief executive of BCS Prime Brokerage. Prior to joining BCS in 2012, Bevan worked at Otkritie Capital, where he was director of global electronic trading.

INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK

The division of investment bank and asset manager Investec said it appointed Christian Hess head of its newly created financial sponsor transaction group. He was a founder member of UBS Financial Sponsor Group and the founder of Hess & Co Capital Advisors, Investec said.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank has hired 19 executives from rivals for its Asian equities division in the last three months, according to a senior executive, rebuilding a team that had lost at least seven members earlier this year. Former China International Capital Corp trader Christopher Jung has been brought in as managing director for the sales and trading division in Asia Pacific, Lee Cook, head of cash equity Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, told Reuters in an interview.

CITIGROUP INC

Manuel Medina-Mora, head of Citigroup's consumer banking and chairman of the company's troubled Mexico unit, is preparing to leave in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

JP MORGAN CHASE & CO

The company has combined its debt syndicate operations into a single team called global syndicate run by Bob LoBue and Ryan O'Grady, according to a internal memo seen by IFR.

DEUTSCHE SECURITIES SAUDI ARABIA

The unit of Deutsche Bank has named Tamim Jabr as its head of corporate and investment banking coverage in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

AXA ART

The art and collectibles insurer said it promoted Jennifer Scally to managing director, Asia with effect from Oct. 1.

EISER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LLP

The global infrastructure asset manager named Richard Onyango as the head of its new office in Johannesburg. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)