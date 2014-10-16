Oct 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HARGREAVE HALE LTD
The UK-based asset manager said it appointed David Clinkard
as investment director to its investment management team.
F&C INVESTMENTS (F&C)
The part of BMO Financial Group's BMO Global Asset
Management named Howard Pearce as chair of its new responsible
investment advisory council.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management business of Aviva Plc said it
appointed Veronique Leroy as head of infrastructure investment
services and Jolanta Touzard as assistant fund manager to its
infrastructure team.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)