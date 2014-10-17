Oct 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The company has waved goodbye to two covered bond traders as it restructures its coverage of the product, according to market sources.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank said it appointed Byun Jai Yung as chief representative to its newly established office in Seoul, South Korea. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)