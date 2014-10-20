(Adds Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley)
MERRILL LYNCH
The private banking and investment unit of Merrill Lynch, a
part of Bank of America Corp, recruited a team of
investment advisers from UBS Financial Services.
Kanwar Singh, Rajeev Rathi and Steve Coleman, who have more
than $500 million in assets under management, joined Merrill
Lynch's Chicago office last week.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank said Vivien Webb had joined its private
wealth management department as managing director and head of
sales for China and Hong Kong.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management said it had appointed
financial advisers Michael Zalkind and John Williams to its
Aventura, Florida office.
Zalkind and Williams, who have a combined experience of more
than 20 years in the securities industry, joined Morgan Stanley
on Oct. 14 from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD
The bank has named Liu Shiyu chairman,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Monday. Shiyu replaces Jiang Chaoliang as head of the country's
third-largest lender.
HAMILTON RE
The property and casualty reinsurer named Susan Steinhoff
senior vice-president, property, effective Nov. 4.
BNP PARIBAS
Christophe Cerisier has left GE Capital to join BNP
Paribas as head of loan capital markets for Asia-Pacific,
leading to the U.S. firm promoting Rahul Mathur as replacement.
SOURCE
The investment firm and leading European provider of
exchange-traded products said it hired Paul Jackson as managing
director and head of its new multi-asset research department.
STANHOPE CAPITAL
The global investment company said Martin Naville had joined
its advisory board from Oct. 1. Naville is chief executive of
the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, which facilitates
business between the two countries. He is based in Switzerland.
HOLDINGHAM GROUP LTD
The consultancy firm said Charles Harman would join the
company as chief executive in January 2015. Harman is currently
chief executive of BXR Partners LLP. He will succeed Keith
Craig, who is stepping down after 15 years with the company,
Holdingham said.
MVISION PRIVATE EQUITY ADVISERS
The investment firm said it appointed Michelle Paisley and
Dennis Kwan as managing directors for its Hong Kong office.
ALLIANT INSURANCE SERVICES
The specialty insurance brokerage firm said it promoted
Michael Heid to executive vice president and managing director
of its real estate group.
GUERNSEY FINANCE
The joint industry and government initiative to promote
Guernsey's finance industries said it appointed Dominic Wheatley
chief executive effective Dec. 1.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe appointed Jonathan Richards as
equity research analyst to cover listed asset and wealth
managers.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial holding company AXA SA
named Christof Kutscher chairman, and Barbara
Fallon-Walsh and Peter Clarke non-executive directors to its
board.
PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm said it appointed Ali Rahmatollahi
associate partner and Christian Beck a member of its board of
advisers.
BOWMARK CAPITAL
The private equity firm said it made three appointments to
expand its investment team. The firm appointed Stephen Delaney
investment director, while Antonia Cheong and Tom Elliott joined
as investment managers.
MERCER
The subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co said it
appointed Michel Faucher as Mercer Marsh Benefits Growth Markets
Region business leader in Singapore to boost its employee health
and benefits business.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick)