SNOWDEN LANE PARTNERS
Jesse Clinton and Phillip Pedrena joined Snowden Lane's New
York City headquarters this week from Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch unit, where they managed $270 million in
client assets, Snowden Lane said in a statement on Tuesday.
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The provider of wealth management and investment banking
services said it hired a team of financial advisers from
JPMorgan Chase & Co. The four-member team is led by
Daniel Carney and Stuart Peterson.
U.S. BANK
The unit of U.S. Bancorp named Thanh Nguyen vice
president, private banker for its Private Client Reserve in
Denver. Prior to joining The Reserve, she held the position of
private banker at Front Range Bank.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The London-based lender named Goldman Sachs former
banker Dojin Kim as head of HSBC Securities (Seoul) and head of
capital financing for South Korea.
HSBC appointed Andy Maguire as group chief operating officer
and group general manager, effective Dec. 1. Andy is joining
from Boston Consulting Group, where he is managing partner of
the UK and Ireland, and a member of the firm's global executive
committee.
LOOMIS SAYLES INVESTMENTS ASIA PTE LTD
The asset manager appointed Michael Chang the director of
institutional services for Asia. Chang will help in building
strategic relationships for Loomis Sayles in North Asia and will
support the development of investment strategies and products
for Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM), the parent company
of Loomis Sayles, throughout Asia.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management arm of the French bank appointed Guy
Davies as director-equities for BNP Paribas Investment Partner's
institutional business line.
CAPITAL GROUP
The investment management firm said it appointed Katja
Wiechers a business development manager in Zurich. Wiechers will
focus on the financial institutions in the Swiss and Austrian
markets.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm said it appointed Marcus
Perschke as senior key account manager in Germany. Perschke
joins the firm from LGT Capital Management where he was director
and head of distribution, Germany and Austria.
KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO LP
The investment firm named Meenal Devani as a director in the
European real estate team. Devani will be responsible for real
estate investments in the UK and Ireland, and in the hotel
sector across Europe.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity firm said it appointed Dahai Yu, a former
executive board member of chemicals company Evonik Industries,
as an operating partner.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bangalore)