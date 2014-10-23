Oct 23 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Terence Gan as head of financial markets
rates sales and Zhou Cheng Gang as head of RMB sales. Gan will
join the bank this week in Singapore and will report to Carsten
Stoehr, global head of financial markets sales. Gang, based in
Hong Kong, will report to George Sun, head of financial markets
sales for Greater China and Northeast Asia.
LLOYDS
The bank will consolidate its Asian commercial banking
activities in Singapore following decisions to close its
Australia and Hong Kong offices in 2013 and 2014, according to
an announcement from the UK bank. Stephen Skulley will head the
group's current commercial banking office in Singapore.
Andrew Ralph and Hiok Hyen Yeo have joined the office, both
as directors, global corporates Asia. Ralph moved to Singapore
from the British bank in Sydney, while Yeo was previously
Agricultural Bank of China Singapore's head of corporate
banking.
AVIVA INVESTORS
Aviva Plc's asset management business, said it appointed
Charlie Diebel the head of its rates strategy team. Diebel,
based in London, joins from Lloyds Bank, where he was head of
market strategy, Aviva Investors said in a statement.
PROVENIR
The financial solutions provider named Paul Thomas as
managing director for its operations outside North America.
Thomas will be based in London and will be in charge of growing
the firm's business internationally, Provenir said in a
statement.
THOMAS MILLER
The asset management company said it hired Scott Baikie as
senior portfolio manager to boost its private client business.
Baikie joins from Adam & Company Investment Management,
London-based Thomas Miller said in a statement.
JP MORGAN CHASE AND CO
Filippo Lo Franco is to take on the role of head of media
banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the
technology, media and telecommunications business at JP Morgan,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)