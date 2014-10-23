Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Terence Gan as head of financial markets rates sales and Zhou Cheng Gang as head of RMB sales. Gan will join the bank this week in Singapore and will report to Carsten Stoehr, global head of financial markets sales. Gang, based in Hong Kong, will report to George Sun, head of financial markets sales for Greater China and Northeast Asia.

LLOYDS

The bank will consolidate its Asian commercial banking activities in Singapore following decisions to close its Australia and Hong Kong offices in 2013 and 2014, according to an announcement from the UK bank. Stephen Skulley will head the group's current commercial banking office in Singapore.

Andrew Ralph and Hiok Hyen Yeo have joined the office, both as directors, global corporates Asia. Ralph moved to Singapore from the British bank in Sydney, while Yeo was previously Agricultural Bank of China Singapore's head of corporate banking.

AVIVA INVESTORS

Aviva Plc's asset management business, said it appointed Charlie Diebel the head of its rates strategy team. Diebel, based in London, joins from Lloyds Bank, where he was head of market strategy, Aviva Investors said in a statement.

PROVENIR

The financial solutions provider named Paul Thomas as managing director for its operations outside North America. Thomas will be based in London and will be in charge of growing the firm's business internationally, Provenir said in a statement.

THOMAS MILLER

The asset management company said it hired Scott Baikie as senior portfolio manager to boost its private client business. Baikie joins from Adam & Company Investment Management, London-based Thomas Miller said in a statement.

JP MORGAN CHASE AND CO

Filippo Lo Franco is to take on the role of head of media banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the technology, media and telecommunications business at JP Morgan, according to an internal memo seen by IFR. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)