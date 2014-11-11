Nov 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank said it appointed Paula Kenee as country head for the Philippines.

DELOITTE AG

The accounting and consulting company said it appointed six new partners in Geneva and Zurich.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT UK LTD

The asset manager said it appointed Richard Hodges and Ben Bugg to extend its presence in the global fixed income space.

INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANK & SECURITIES

The specialist bank said it appointed Paul Cahill and Robert Murphy to its Irish equity specialist team. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)