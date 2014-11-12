Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store Feb sales up 2.7 pct
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.7 percent in February compared to same month a year earlier.
Nov 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS
The bank's head of banking for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has left the bank after a decade of service, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based Investment management company said it appointed Matt Ennion as investment director in its York office. Ennion joins Walker Crips from Towry Holdings Ltd.
J.C. RATHBONE ASSOCIATES LTD
The London-based financial risk management consultancy, appointed Jonathan Lye as a director to its London office. Lye joins from Chatham Financial. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.7 percent in February compared to same month a year earlier.
LONDON, March 13 British lawmakers on Monday voted against an attempt to give parliament more power to reject the final terms of the country's exit from European Union.
SAO PAULO, March 13 French group Vinci SA has submitted bids to operate at least two of four Brazilian airports in a government auction this week, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, without detailing which airports.