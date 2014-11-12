Nov 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC HOLDINGS

The bank's head of banking for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has left the bank after a decade of service, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC

The UK-based Investment management company said it appointed Matt Ennion as investment director in its York office. Ennion joins Walker Crips from Towry Holdings Ltd.

J.C. RATHBONE ASSOCIATES LTD

The London-based financial risk management consultancy, appointed Jonathan Lye as a director to its London office. Lye joins from Chatham Financial. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)