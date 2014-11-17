(Adds LLoyds, Tullett Prebon, Pictet)
Nov 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank's asset & wealth management unit said it has hired
Munish Varma as head of structured solutions in its loans &
deposits group. He was most recently global head of structured
credit at Nomura.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The bank's commercial banking unit named Miranda Zhao head
of UK funds. Zhao joins from Erste Group Bank.
TULLETT PREBON
The interdealer broker said it had hired Carrie Heiss to the
newly created role of global head of human resources as it
reinforces controls on staff conduct in the wake of recent
trading scandals.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Swiss asset manager hired a team from Barings Asset
Management to manage multi-asset funds. Percival Stanion, Andrew
Cole and Shaniel Ramjee built multi-asset strategies at Barings.
JP MORGAN
Dag Skattum, the former global co-head of mergers and
acquisitions at JP Morgan who left the firm in 2007 to
join private equity firm TPG, is to rejoin the US bank
as vice chairman of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in
January, according to a memo seen by IFR.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
John Trousdale, vice chairman of global mergers and
acquisitions at Credit Suisse, will leave the Swiss bank to join
the new advisory firm headed by star investment banker Paul
Taubman, according to people familiar with the matter.
FTI CONSULTING
The business advisory firm appointed Jonathan Tyler as
managing director in the firm's strategic communications unit.
CALASTONE
The global fund transaction network appointed Cris Conde as
chairman of the board, effective immediately.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)