BRIEF-Ironhorse qtrly FFO per share $0.01
* Ironhorse announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
Nov 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank named Arvind Vashistha head of equity capital markets for India. Vashistha was executive director of global capital markets at UBS Investment Bank in India, a position he has held since 2006.
JP MORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank named James Sullivan head of equity research for Asia, ex-Japan, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Most recently, Sullivan was the head of equity research for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
H.I.G CAPITAL
The private equity firm appointed Gabriele Magotti director in the company's Milan office. Magotti joins H.I.G. Capital from Deutsche Bank AG, where he was head of southern Europe for the alternative and real assets team.
MERCER
The subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co appointed Norbert Fullerton a partner in its financial strategy group. Fullerton joins from Russell Investments, where he was director for pension solutions.
AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager said Andrew Bird, its director and chief investment officer of property, would retire and would be replaced by Adam Tindall, who was promoted from chief operating officer of property.
BURGAN BANK
The bank appointed Faisal Al Haimus chief executive of its subsidiary Bank of Baghdad in Iraq. Al Haimus was previously the head of wholesale bank for Standard Chartered Bank, where he managed the growing Iraqi market.
CVC
The private equity firm has hired Swedish investor Tomas Ekman to support its growing pipeline of investments in the Nordic region, said a source familiar with the situation. Ekman, a former partner and managing director at 3i in the region, will oversee Nordic buyouts from the Stockholm office.
ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS (ABI)
The association said on Tuesday that Huw Evans would succeed Otto Thoresen as director general in February 2015. Evans is currently director of policy and deputy director general. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.