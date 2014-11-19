Nov 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Jeremy Bennett, chief executive of the company's European operations, has resigned 18 months after taking the role, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

AON PLC

The British insurance broker appointed Mark Potter strategy development leader for Aon global power practice. Potter was most recently the head of renewable energy for Asia and the Middle East at RSA Insurance Group Plc. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)