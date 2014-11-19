(Adds Lazard Asset Management, Greenhill & Co, Aviva Investors, Evercore Partners Inc, Ernst & Young)

Nov 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Thomas Leonardi will join the U.S. boutique investment bank as a senior adviser. Leonardi has nearly 40 years of experience as an investment banker, venture capitalist, attorney and insurance company president, Evercore said.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

Ray Beeman, who advised House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp in tax reforms, has joined Ernst & Young LLP as a principal in the National Tax Department, the consultancy firm said.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd appointed Rupert Hope as a director and portfolio manager to expand its emerging-market and global multi-asset solution platform.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank appointed Elizabeth "Betsy" Duke, a former board member of the Federal Reserve, as director, effective Jan. 1.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The boutique investment bank said Masao Yoshikawa will join the firm in Tokyo as managing director. Yoshikawa, who will join on Dec. 1, has more than 20 years of investment banking experience in Japan.

AVIVA INVESTORS

British insurer Aviva Plc's asset management business appointed Isla Mackenzie as global head of marketing and external communications.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Jeremy Bennett, chief executive of the company's European operations, has resigned 18 months after taking the role, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

AON PLC

The British insurance broker appointed Mark Potter strategy development leader for Aon global power practice. Potter was most recently the head of renewable energy for Asia and the Middle East at RSA Insurance Group Plc. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)