Nov 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank's top China dealmaker Henry Cai is set to leave at the end of the year, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the move. Cai joined Deutsche in 2010 to run investment banking in China, and is currently executive chairman of corporate finance for the Asia-Pacific region.

BERENBERG

The German bank promoted David Mortlock, its current global head of equities, to head of its London office. Mortlock, who joined Berenberg in 2010, will be responsible for the 209 staff based in London across its investment banking, private banking and asset management teams.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada said on Thursday it planned to shut its $1.4 billion Macro Fund as fund manager Neil Phillips is leaving.

WONGA

Britain's biggest payday lender said acting Chief Executive Tim Weller stepped down last month, becoming the third person to leave the job in the past 12 months. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)