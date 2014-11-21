BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics says Albert Marchio II became CFO on an interim basis
* Albert N. Marchio II, chief accounting and administrative officer, became Edge's CFO on an interim basis, effective March 10, 2017
Nov 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LGM INVESTMENTS LTD
The unit of BMO Global Asset Management appointed Stephen Ma head of Greater China equities. Ma was previously with Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of assets in China and Hong Kong funds.
BANK OF CYPRUS
WL Ross & Co LLC said its chairman and chief strategy officer, Wilbur Ross, had been elected vice chairman of the Bank of Cyprus. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
* Albert N. Marchio II, chief accounting and administrative officer, became Edge's CFO on an interim basis, effective March 10, 2017
* Repatha (evolocumab) demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol in phase 3 study
* Biopharmx Corp - will share scientific data, which will suggest BPX-01 delivers acne-fighting medication to target area safely without systemic side effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: