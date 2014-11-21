(Adds Charles Schwab, Morgan Stanley and New York City
Comptroller)
Nov 21 The following financial services industry
CHARLES SCHWAB CORP
John Clendening, co-head of the brokerage and banking
company's retail brokerage, has stepped down from his role.
Clendening, who has been with Schwab for almost 11 years, is
being replaced by Terri Kallsen, executive vice president, who
headed up the investor services branch network, wrote Greg
Gable, a Schwab spokesman, in an e-mailed statement Friday.
MORGAN STANLEY
Don Cornwell, a banker who advised the Buffalo Bills NFL
team on their sale earlier this year, is leaving Morgan Stanley
to join the new advisory firm headed by investment banker Paul
Taubman, according to a person familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK CITY COMPTROLLER
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said Alex Doñé will
be the head of private equity and Neil Messing will be the head
of hedge funds for the Bureau of Asset Management.
LGM INVESTMENTS LTD
The unit of BMO Global Asset Management appointed Stephen Ma
head of Greater China equities. Ma was previously with Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of
assets in China and Hong Kong funds.
BANK OF CYPRUS
WL Ross & Co LLC said its chairman and chief
strategy officer, Wilbur Ross, had been elected vice chairman of
the Bank of Cyprus.
