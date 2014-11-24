Nov 24 The following financial services industry
CORDEA SAVILLS
Property investment manager Cordea Savills appointed Malcolm
Naish as chairman of the advisory committee for its charities
property fund, following the retirement of Ian Flanagan.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT
A fixed income and alternative investments management firm,
appointed Andrew Archer as partner, chief technology officer.
Archer joins BlueBay from Man Group, where he was global head of
technology. Previously, he was co-chief technology officer for
GLG Partners.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based
investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Dmitry Gladkov as
managing director and head of debt capital market products.
