MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has hired Oliver Behrens as country head for
Germany, several people familiar with the situation said.
KPMG
The audit, tax and advisory firm appointed Francois Chadwick
national tax leader for the venture capital industry.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
The biggest independent broker-dealer in the United States
elected H. Paulett Eberhart to its board and audit committee.
Eberhart will also be on the board and serve on the audit
committee of the company's unit, LPL Financial LLC.
U.S. Bank
The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp,
named Rachel Ferguson managing director of private banking for
its Private Client Reserve in Cincinnati.
CORDEA SAVILLS
Property investment manager Cordea Savills appointed Malcolm
Naish as chairman of the advisory committee for its charities
property fund, following the retirement of Ian Flanagan.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT
A fixed income and alternative investments management firm,
appointed Andrew Archer as partner, chief technology officer.
Archer joins BlueBay from Man Group, where he was global head of
technology. Previously, he was co-chief technology officer for
GLG Partners.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank, which is a unit of Russia-based
investment fund ONEXIM group, appointed Dmitry Gladkov as
managing director and head of debt capital market products.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment research firm hired Dennis Hulme and Moira
Daw from BBY Australia.
LINCOLN PRIVATE INVESTMENT OFFICE
Three former Berenberg Bank executives have launched a
wealth management company called Lincoln Private Investment
Office.
