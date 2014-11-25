Nov 25 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Asia-focused bank appointed Euan Campbell as global head
of businesses for retail clients. Campbell joins from Santander
Group where he was executive vice-president responsible
for the strategic direction of its U.S. cards business.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment research company named Peter Thorne, Jenny
Ping and Kim Fustier as equity analysts in its London office.
ASIA FRONTIER CAPITAL LTD
The fund management company appointed Ahmed Tabaqchali as
chief investment officer for Iraq. Tabaqchali currently serves
as a board member of the Credit Bank of Iraq. He was
formerly executive director of NBK Capital, the investment
banking arm of National Bank of Kuwait, where he
headed its brokerage arm.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)