Nov 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
ELIAN
The professional services firm, owned by private equity fund
manager Electra Partners LLP, appointed John Connolly group
chairman, effective immediately.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The wealth management and investment services provider
appointed Rob Jones, Darren Elmes and Steve Hart as senior
investment directors at its Bournemouth office.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The fund manager, a unit of Italian lender UniCredit
, said Chief Executive Sandro Pierri would step down on
Jan. 31 and be replaced by Deputy CEO Giordano Lombardo.
AMP CAPITAL
The investment manager appointed Boe Pahari global head of
infrastructure equity, based in London. Pahari, currently the
head of infrastructure for Europe and the Americas, will also be
responsible for the Australian and Indian infrastructure equity
teams, the company said.
STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS
The investment firm appointed Jose Barreiro to its advisory
council, making him the fifth member. Barreiro was previously
with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, where he was
most recently senior adviser, Strategic Value said.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)