STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The banking group said it appointed Gwynne Master head of
financial institutions (FI) in Europe, in the bank's Corporate &
Institutional Client (CIC) coverage segment.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Deutsche Bank AG appointed Roger
Bootz from UBS AG as head of public distribution of
passive investment products.
SANTANDER HOLDINGS USA INC
The unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA hired T.
Timothy Ryan from JPMorgan Chase & Co as its
non-executive chairman.
VALAD EUROPE
The real estate investment manager said it appointed Simon
Marriott as head of its UK real estate business, covering
investment, asset and development management.
HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset manager owned by Henderson Group Plc
promoted James Bowers to global head of product and distribution
services.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The company has hired Jan Rekowski as head of equity capital
markets for Poland. He joins from Bank Zachodni WBK in the
country, where he was head of IPO and corporate clients.
WAVERTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Davina Rich as a director and private
client portfolio manager.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management company appointed Rory Tobin as head of
its European distribution.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Oliver Leyland as head of Latin
America and senior analyst of its London-based emerging markets
investment team.
CAPCO
The business and technology consultancy hired Ian Bentinck
as a partner to help strengthen the firm's growing capital
markets practice.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment company appointed David Till and Martin
Vanstone as investment directors, based in Cambridge and
Chichester respectively.
INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION INC
The ISDA elected Eric Litvack as its chairman. Litvack joins
the company from Societe Generale where he was the
managing director of its global banking and investor solutions
business.
MSCI INC
The provider of investment decision support tools appointed
Laurent Seyer as managing director and global head of client
coverage.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru)