Dec 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

The banking and financial services provider said it elected Ed Garden, a founding partner of investment firm Trian Fund Management LP, to its board.

** ROTHSCHILD

The financial advisory group appointed Bruno Pfister executive chairman of its wealth management and trust unit, and chairman of the board of Rothschild Bank Zurich, to strengthen its presence in Switzerland.

** SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING

The company appointed Sascha Bock managing director in its corporate finance team in Germany.

** UBS INVESTMENT BANK

The investment bank appointed Shane Edwards as head of its global equity derivatives business. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)